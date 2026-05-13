2 more suspects charged in Baltimore County peeping tom case

Two more men are facing charges in connection with a Peeping Tom investigation in Towson, according to Baltimore County police.

A criminal summons was issued for Daniel Sell, 56, and Johnnie Wade Jr., 53, suspects in Peeping Tom incidents reported near Knollwood Road and Donnybrook apartments, officers said.

The two new suspects in the case join a 55-year-old man who was arrested and charged in early May.

Arrest in Peeping Tom investigation

Andrade Robinson, 55, was taken into custody after he was found in the Rogers Forge area in the early morning hours of May 8, police said.

Robinson is facing misdemeanor peeping tom and surveillance offenses. He is being held without bond, according to court records.

Neighbors in the area said they felt little relief after Robinson's arrest

Peeping Tom investigation

Police started investigating alleged Peeping Tom incidents in the area after several complaints from residents in Donnybrook Apartments.

Towson University student Chloe White told WJZ that the Peeping Tom appeared after she moved into her apartment about a year and a half before the investigation was launched. White said she did not report the incident to police as she believed it was a one-off.

"It irked us, for sure, but they just put up a privacy film, and we didn't have any issues," White said.

White said police showed up at her door in September 2025 and told her they received tips about people looking through apartment windows.

In January, White said she caught someone taking pictures through her window. She reported the incident and installed five security cameras in her apartment.

Since installing the cameras, White said she caught three Peeping Tom incidents, including one on April 18.

"We have been in contact with local law enforcement officials, who subsequently responded to and are investigating the report," Continental Realty said in April. "We will continue to cooperate with the police investigation."