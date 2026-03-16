Severe storms in Maryland cause scattered flooding, wind damage, power outages

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore mobilized state agencies ahead of a severe storm threat in Maryland on Monday, while BGE urged customers to immediately report power outages.

Baltimore City saw some localized street flooding, including at the end of Thames Street in Fells Point, an area that typically sees high water during storms.

The governor mobilized state agencies ahead of a severe storm threat in Maryland Monday while BGE urged customers to immediately report power outages. CBS News Baltimore

A farm near Westminster, in Carroll County, received damage, and there were reports of wind damage in Damascus, Montgomery County.

Taking it in stride

Reuben Brown from Baltimore did his shopping early and said he was ready to get home.

"It's Baltimore's weather," Brown told WJZ. "Baltimoreans know how to deal with it, so we accept it and just deal with it."

Tom, from Perry Hall, noted how quickly the spring weather changes in Maryland but said he was not taking any chances.

"I'm worried about the power outages mainly," Tom said. "And I've got all my things around the yard tied down, all the trash cans and buckets. Everything that's loose and could be blown down the yard, I've got it tucked away."

State of Preparedness

Gov. Moore warned people to be ready and signed a State of Preparedness, bringing together multiple state agencies to respond to any damage.

"We've raised the state's activation level and wanted to make sure all the counties we work with have a common operating procedure with them, and that's why we're here, along with our sister state agencies, to make sure we are working efficiently," said Chas Eby, with the Maryland Department of Emergency Management. "…The storms may be moving quickly enough that flash flooding isn't as big of a threat, but you can never rule it out. Really, the winds too. Tornadoes grab the headlines, but 70 to 80 mph wind gusts—that is rare and can be very hazardous, and it can cause those power outages. It makes it really dangerous to be out on the roads during the height of the storm."

Many school systems let students out several hours early.

Bridge operators braced for wind warnings as state highway officials urged people to get home and stay there.

Charlie Gischlar, with the State Highway Administration, asked drivers to take it slow.

"To give yourself some better reaction time in case you do get a heavy gust of wind and it brings debris down in the roadway, you can stop more easily instead of having to make an aggressive maneuver," Gischlar said.

As the first wave of storms moved through, Frederick County emergency officials reported an overturned SUV near Mount Airy.

An adult and child inside declined medical transport according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue.

As the first wave of storms moved through, Frederick County emergency officials reported an overturned SUV near Mount Airy. Photo by Frederick County Fire and Rescue

UMBC team delayed

The plane carrying the University of Maryland, Baltimore County men's basketball team was delayed on its way to a pivotal NCAA Tournament game in Dayton, Ohio.

UMBC Athletics posted on X, "Despite playing Saturday, finding out last night around 6:30 that we are in the First Four playing Tuesday, and getting our travel arrangements around 10 pm, we loaded up the plane this morning for a Noon flight to Dayton to play Howard. We're still sitting here. Even though Howard is already in Dayton, we will be ready...if we ever take off."

The team later posted the team had arrived in Dayton.

"For a weather system like this, there is a high probability outages will occur, and why is that? Strong straight-line winds. They're going to knock down trees and tree limbs, and in any major severe storm, trees and vegetation falling on power lines are going to cause roughly half the outages that were going to see," said BGE's Nick Alexopulos. Photo by UMBC Athletics

Power outage reports

BGE mobilized extra staff and advised people to immediately report outages and avoid any downed power lines.

"For a weather system like this, there is a high probability outages will occur, and why is that? Strong straight-line winds. They're going to knock down trees and tree limbs, and in any major severe storm, trees and vegetation falling on power lines are going to cause roughly half the outages that were going to see," said BGE's Nick Alexopulos.