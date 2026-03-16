Hundreds of flight delays, cancellations at BWI Airport due to severe storms in Maryland

Nearly 143 flights were delayed, and 160 were cancelled at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International (BWI) Airport on Monday as much of Maryland experienced severe storms, according to FlightAware.

A Ground Stop was issued at the airport around 2:45 p.m., which will remain in effect through 4:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The travel impacts come as much of the state was under a Tornado Warning through late afternoon.

Across the country, thousands of flights were cancelled or delayed as storms impacted several airports along the East Coast.

Severe weather impacts BWI Airport

The FAA said storms forced delays and even temporary ground stops at several major airports, including Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Aviation officials said when weather slows traffic at one airport, delays can quickly ripple across the system, especially at BWI Airport, which is a major Southwest Airlines hub.

Passengers like Jean Marie Davis experienced a stressful travel day on Monday due to the weather.

"My flight was supposed to fly out of D.C., but they canceled it— not just canceled, but I had to get a new flight out of Baltimore," Davis said. "I've never been to this airport, so I am just lost."

According to aviation officials, once crosswinds climb into the 30 to 40 mph range, takeoffs and landings can become much more difficult. Storms can also slow air travel, even before winds reach that point.

The FAA said thunderstorms often force air traffic controllers to space planes farther apart, and can temporarily halt ground operations because of lightning.

Passengers said they are keeping a close eye on their apps as flight statuses appear to change by the hour.

With storms impacting several major hubs across the country, airline officials said travelers should be prepared for additional delays and cancellations through the evening.