Top loader catches fire, no injuries reported at Port of Baltimore

BALTIMORE - No one was injured when a top loader caught fire Tuesday morning at the Port of Baltimore.

Video from the Citizen app shows smoke billowing from the Port at the Seagirt Marine Terminal.

The top loader, which is a piece of cargo-handling machinery, caught fire while in operation. The operator was able to get out safely.

The fire was put out quickly and contained to just one piece of machinery.

Seagirt operations were not impacted.