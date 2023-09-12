Temporary restraining order blocking BGE from installing gas regulators extended
BALTIMORE - A temporary restraining order blocking BGE from installing gas regulators is now being extended until September 22.
That order came as a judge says the utility, and homeowners who sued, will have to work together to write a new notice telling customers their rights and options for installation.
Last week, the Maryland Public Service Commission ordered BGE to give homeowners the option of internal or external gas regulators.
That new notice will have to be given to homeowners two weeks before installation.
Following Monday's ruling, BGE said in a statement, "BGE must ensure that our customers can make a confident decision aligned with their safety preferences."
BGE is working to go beyond the requirements of this order to give customers more time to learn about gas regulator safety before they arrive at a decision.
