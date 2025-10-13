Teen remains hospitalized as police investigate shooting at Baltimore County party

A 16-year-old remains in the hospital while police continue to investigate a shooting that stemmed from a fight at a party in Baltimore County over the weekend.

The teen was shot multiple times early Sunday in the 8000 block of Gough Street in Dundalk, according to police. Another teen, who had a laceration to his upper body, and a man who had also been shot, were released from the hospital.

A neighborhood in decline

Neighbors told WJZ on Monday that the shooting was the latest showing of how crime has become a staple in the Colgate neighborhood.

Gary Pretty, whose family has lived in the neighborhood since 1965, recalls how it was a great place to live. But, he said, crime has been a concern.

"We lock our doors [now], front and back. We never used to have to do that," Pretty said. "It's just gone nuts."

WJZ obtained security camera footage showing a fight involving several people that spilled onto the street. Police said it started at a party inside one of the homes on Gough Street.

But things continued to escalate, as multiple gunshots were fired.

Several neighbors who wished to stay anonymous told WJZ there have been countless parties at the home, but it never turned violent.

Wanting more police

Some neighbors expressed wanting a stronger police presence.

Tim Fazenbaker, a member of the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee and a candidate for Baltimore County Council, said he has been in consistent contact with police, who have done a lot of outreach in Colgate.

Fazenbaker understands there's only so much they can do, but he said there's a desire for more.

"Many of the citizens there would love to see [more] patrols on the street, driving around all hours of the night," Fazenbaker said. "Making sure that crime is lowered."

As of October 10, there have been 27 non-fatal shootings so far in Baltimore County this year. In 2024, by October 10, there were 46.