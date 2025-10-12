2 teenagers injured in shooting at Baltimore County party, police say

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a party in Baltimore County early Sunday, according to police.

Officers responded shortly after midnight to the 8000 block of Gough Street in Dundalk for reports of a shooting. A 16-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and another 16-year-old had a laceration to his upper body, police said.

Later, officers were notified of a man who arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the shooting happened during a dispute at a party.

The Baltimore County Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 410-887-4636.

Two killed in Baltimore County crash

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, two young adults were killed when their vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree in Baltimore County, according to police.

The crash happened in the 2200 block of Holly Neck Road in Essex.

Investigators said the 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound when it veered off the roadway and struck at least one tree. The driver, 18-year-old Austin Lautenschlager, and a rear passenger, 19-year-old David Santos III, were both pronounced dead at the scene.