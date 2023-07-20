Teenager pulled out of a closed Baltimore public pool last month died, police say

BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old died after he was found face-down in the deep end of a closed Baltimore City public pool last month, police said.

The teenage boy who was with a group of people that jumped the gate on June 7 at a closed Roosevelt Park Pool in the Hampden neighborhood was taken to the hospital after he was pulled out of the water.

Police said he died on June 29.

Police said they learned of the weekday drowning around 12:30 p.m. At the time, Roosevelt Park operated on a Saturday-Sunday weekend schedule 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"This is something that could have been totally avoidable," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said during a press conference following the rescue effort. "A young man is in critical condition, fighting for his life because of a bad decision."

Last summer, another teenager was hospitalized after nearly drowning at the same pool.