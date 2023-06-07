Teen nearly drowns after group breaks into closed Baltimore public pool, police say

BALTIMORE -- A teenager nearly drowned Wednesday afternoon after a group of people jumped a gate and entered a closed Baltimore City public pool, according to police.

Police said a 16-year-old boy had to be rescued from Roosevelt Park Pool in the Hampden neighborhood.

The teenager was found face-down in the deep end. He is in critical but stable condition, police said.

A neighborhood resident told WJZ's Kelsey Kushner that he heard the sound of children, then silence followed by a blast of sirens.

"It went dead silent, and I was like, 'Oh, they must have left,'" Mike Quindlen said.

Quindlen watched as police scrambled to reach the teenager.

"I heard sirens come down the street and I rushed up the hill to see what happened," he said. "The police officer jumped the fence, and just as he was jumping the fence the firemen came and cut the fence to get there—and they really tried to save the kid's life."

Police said they learned of the drowning around 12:30 p.m. Currently, Roosevelt Park is operating on a Saturday-Sunday weekend schedule 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"This is something that could have been totally avoidable," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said during a press conference following the rescue effort. "A young man is in critical condition, fighting for his life because of a bad decision."

Last summer, another teenager was hospitalized after nearly drowning at the same pool.

"We have said time and time again that we want everyone in Baltimore to enjoy our pools, that's why they are free," Mayor Scott. "But they have to do it when the pool is open and when there is a lifeguard on duty because swimming in an unsafe way can cost you your life."

Mayor Scott said the condition of the teen is why homicide detectives are investigating.