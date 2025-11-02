Man, teen injured in double shooting in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood

A 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were injured in a double shooting early Sunday in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 700 block of South Broadway Street, where they found the two suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Recent Fells Point crime

In August, Fells Point residents and business owners told WJZ they were concerned with the recent violence, following a large fight and shooting at the corner of South Broadway and Thames Street.

WJZ was at the scene when the fight began and caught most of the action on video.

Police said a shooting happened less than 12 hours before the fight, when a 31-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet.

In July, a shooting and an armed robbery in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood prompted concern among residents.

"Usually, Fells Point, you come down here and it's a family-oriented place, but I would say in the summertime, it's hit or miss," said visitor Rick Yslas. "You definitely want to be vigilant when you come out."

On July 3, Jabarai Cannon, 21, was killed just before 3 a.m. in Fells Point near the parking lot off Thames and Bond streets.

In late June, a pastor from a Connecticut church fought back as he was carjacked at gunpoint while visiting Fells Point. WJZ obtained video of the attack.

Baltimore police said officers found the car hours later, down the street on South Broadway. Three teens were arrested – ages 15, 16, and 19 years old.

And, on June 6, in the 1600 block of Thames Street, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were shot and survived.

Shootings in Baltimore City

Within the past 12 months, 458 people have been shot in Baltimore City, with the majority being between the ages of 22 and 25, according to the CBS News Gun Violence Tracker.

Data shows that 96 people between the ages of 14 to 21 were shot, with 15 fatalities, within the past 12 months. Meanwhile, 72 people between the ages of 22 to 25 were shot in the same timeframe, with 18 fatalities.

According to the data, in 2024, there were 43 children shot, with nine deaths. In the past 12 months, there have been 37 children shot, with three dead.