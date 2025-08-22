Fights, shootings continue to cause alarm in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood

A large fight and a shooting that both happened in Fells Point on Friday morning are causing concern for neighbors and business owners in the area.

WJZ was at the corner of South Broadway and Thames Street the moment the fight began and caught most of the action on video.

Baltimore Police are investigating the altercation as a common assault.

Police said that the shooting happened less than 12 hours before the fight along the 800 block of South Broadway Street. Officers were on patrol at around 12:45 a.m. Friday morning, when they heard a weapon go off.

When responders arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman grazed by a bullet.

According to authorities, the woman was treated by paramedics on scene.

Shattered glass and bullet holes were left outside of a vehicle and Pitango Gelato and Coffee early Friday morning. Witness told WJZ they were there when shots were fired.

"Everybody went running," said Andrew Young, a Fells Point resident. "It happened so fast."

"I wouldn't expect this..."

Nearly 12 hours after the shooting incident, a fight broke out just feet from where the shooting occurred.

A WJZ photojournalist caught the chaotic scene during and after an all-out brawl at the corner of South Broadway and Thames Street.

"It was like 3 or 4 people just fighting. I don't know," said Aaron, a witness to the fight.

Multiple bystanders worked to break it up and told WJZ it allegedly began after someone tried to walk out of a restaurant with an open beer bottle.

"I wouldn't expect this, at what, 12 o'clock on a Friday, to see people wrestling and fighting," Aaron said.

Frustrated business owners and neighbors in Fells Point

Fells Point is a popular entertainment and tourist district in downtown Baltimore, but business owners and neighbors like Andrew Young are fed up with the recurring crime.

Nearby business owners who did not want to go on camera said the crime is turning away customers, making it a challenge for small businesses to survive.

"There was a murder up here at the subway. There was murder at the parking lot over there," said Young. "And there was someone critically injured and a woman that's being grazed by three bullets."

Crews spent the morning cleaning up and repairing glass windows at Pitango Gelato, leaving some residents hopeful that things would turn around.

"I think it's more of a behavior thing that needs to be tackled in people's homes before it translates into the streets. Police can only do but so much," said Aaron.

"We love Baltimore, we feel safe, and we will do anything to protect our Baltimore," said Karen, a Fells Point resident.

As of Friday morning, police are still searching for a suspect in Friday's early morning shooting, as well as more information about the fight.

Central District Shooting Detectives assumed control over the shooting investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.