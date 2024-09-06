Suspect in Joppatowne High School shooting had 10 prior contacts with police, sheriff says

BALTIMORE -- It has been an extraordinarily difficult day for the Joppatowne community after a 15-year-old student, Warren Curtis Grant, died from being shot with a single bullet.

His principal, Melissa Williams, rushed to the first-floor bathroom where the violence unfolded.

"First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this amazing young man, with all of his friends, with all of our staff members, with all of our students," she said.

"I just heard a big bang, and everyone just started running," one student said.

"At first we were locked in the classroom then we ran outside since we were closest to the exit," another recalled.

"To send my child out into that environment. It's very scary. You want to lock your children up and keep them safe, but you can't. You have to send them to school, but it's hard," a parent explained.

The 16-year-old suspect fled but police quickly arrested him. They have yet to find the weapon.

"That's something the investigators will be looking at, how did he get his hands on this gun," Harford County Sherriff Jeff Gahler said.

The suspect has had 10 prior contacts with police over the past two years according to Gahler.

He criticized a state law that prevented him from interviewing the teen because of his age.

"We have a person who we're going to be charging as an adult for committing a heinous crime in a school and we're not allowed to talk to him. That is lunacy," he stated.

Counselors will be available to students who go through regular drills in the event of a school shooting.

Few thought the violence that has touched other campuses nationwide would impact their community in Harford County.

"Our hearts are breaking for the victim and the victim's family. The circumstances are absolutely terrible, and this should not be happening in schools," Dr. Sean Bulson, Harford County Schools Superintendent said.

A decision will be made over the weekend about whether school will open on Monday.