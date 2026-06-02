Teen charged for injuring 14-year-old relative in Baltimore shooting

A 17-year-old is facing charges for injuring his 14-year-old relative in a shooting in Baltimore, police said.

The shooting took place at a house in the 3600 block of Noble Street. The 14-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after being found with gunshot wounds, according to police. He was later listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody at the scene and questioned.

The teen was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and handgun violations, police said.

In the past year, 39 people between the ages of 14 and 17 were victims of gun violence in Baltimore, including four who died, according to WJZ's Gun Violence Tracker.

Data shows a total of 43 children were shot in the past year in Baltimore. In 2025, 42 children were victims of gun violence, down about 2% from 43 in 2024. Numbers spiked in 2023, with 103 children becoming victims of gun violence.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott addressed concerns about juvenile crime during a community walk Monday. It came after a 15-year-old turned himself in to police for allegedly shooting and killing a teen girl.

"We know that overwhelmingly most crimes committed in the city of Baltimore are committed by adults," Scott said. "But whether it's a young person or an older person or a middle-aged person, we are going to hold everybody accountable."

According to Scott, the city is focused on broad factors that contribute to crime rather then targeting specific age groups.