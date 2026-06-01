Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott touts decline in violent crime during community walk

Baltimore recorded a 23% drop in homicides through the first five months of 2026, continuing a multiyear decline in violent crime that city leaders attribute to targeted intervention programs, law enforcement efforts and community partnerships.

Mayor Brandon Scott discussed the latest crime figures during a community walk on Monday, when he acknowledged that recent acts of violence underscore the challenges that remain.

The mayor announced that the city has recorded 40 homicides and 120 non-fatal shootings this year, compared with 52 homicides and 121 non-fatal shootings during the same period last year.

"We continue to see historic public safety progress by Baltimore, for Baltimore," Scott said.

"Still have a long way to go"

The latest figures build on significant reductions in violence reported by the city in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Other crime categories have also declined compared with the same period last year. City data show carjackings are down 45%, burglaries are down 16%, auto thefts are down 7%, and robberies are down 14%.

The mayor said the city's strategy combines traditional policing with violence intervention efforts aimed at addressing the root causes of crime.

He credited the Baltimore Police Department, community violence intervention groups, prosecutors, and residents for contributing to the reductions.

Despite the improvements, Scott said violence remains a serious concern.

"We still have a long way to go," Scott said. "We lost people this weekend, and that's too many people for us."

Juvenile crime concerns

Mayor Scott addressed concerns about youth violence following Monday's surrender of a 15-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of another teenager.

Scott said the city is focused on broader factors that contribute to crime rather than targeting a specific age group.

"We know that overwhelmingly most crimes committed in the city of Baltimore are committed by adults," Scott said. "But whether it's a young person or an older person or a middle-aged person we are going to hold everybody accountable."

CBS News Baltimore asked Mayor Scott about last week's shooting where police say two people opened fire on a playground injuring an 11-year-old boy.

He wouldn't give us an update on the investigation but did say he has seen the video of the shooters.