Teen turns himself in for murder of 15-year-old girl in Baltimore

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after turning himself in to Baltimore police for the murder of a teen girl in February, officials said Monday.

Fifteen-year-old Tyonna Pierce was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a home in the 2100 block of Druid Hill Avenue on Feb. 15, according to police. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police said a 15-year-old boy turned himself in on Saturday, May 23, days after detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

The charges come as Baltimore continues to record a drastic decline in violent crime.

During May, the city recorded a 23% drop in homicides, with 40 reported during the month, compared to 52 at the same time last year, data from the mayor's office shows.

The city also reported a 45% drop in carjackings, a 16% drop in thefts, and a 14% drop in robberies, compared to last year.

This is not the first time a suspect has turned themselves in to the police in Baltimore.

In October 2025, a bouncer turned himself in to police after a video went viral on social media, showing him putting a person into a chokehold outside of a restaurant in Federal Hill.

Kevin Weaver, 41, pleaded guilty in March to first-degree assault related to the incident. A judge decided he would not spend any more time in jail and sentenced him to time served plus three years of probation.