Teen, 16, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old boy died after he was shot Monday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of Orleans Street in Southwest Baltimore for what was initially believed to be a pedestrian crash. There, officers found the victim laying in the street, unresponsive. 

The teen was taken to an area hospital, where he died. 

Investigators found the victim was not struck by a car, but he was shot in the 4600 block of Bowley's lane. He was then driven to the 4600 block of Bowleys Lane, police said. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

October 31, 2023

