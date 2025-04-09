Tariffs continue to worry Maryland businesses reliant on Asian imports

Maryland businesses relying on imports from Asian countries continue to worry, even with President Donald Trump putting a hold on most of his sweeping tariff plan.

While a 125% tariff is now on goods from China, only a 10% universal tariff is in effect for virtually all countries.

The reciprocal tariff plan, which pummeled Asian countries the most, is on hold for 90 days.

Concern for Asian imports

Tessa & Sons Philippine Market in Glen Burnie helps fill a niche by being the only dedicated Filipino grocery store in the greater Baltimore area.

Theresa Laviano, who has been running the market for about 10 years, but only recently has she been particularly concerned about business.

While the store carries some American products, the majority come from the Philippines and other Asian countries.

"That's the purpose of [the tariffs], to buy American products, but most of our products are imported," Laviano said. "So, if they impose more tariffs...that's the greater impact on the cost of all of the goods."

If tariffs had gone into effect Wednesday as planned, goods from the Philippines would have had another 17% tariff tacked on. Other Asian countries had tariffs as high as 46%.

The manager for Lil' Thingamajigs in Ellicott City told WJZ there's concern about how the tariffs would impact the store's bottom line.

The store's anime, K-Pop, and other Asian pop culture products are heavily imported.

"The tariffs are extreme"

Cailey Locklair, president of the Maryland Retailers Alliance, said the Trump administration's tariffs have been a heated topic within her organization and its members.

The Maryland Retailers Alliance advocates for more than 6,000 businesses, ranging from large retailers to small businesses.

Locklair said the tariffs don't do anything to fix inflation, which she calls the biggest issue: inflation.

"The tariffs we're talking aout are extreme, they do not appear to be targeted or strategic," Locklair said. "We really need to think about lowering costs for American families, who have been struggling with inflation and higher prices for too long."

Locklair is calling for policies like the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the USMCA Trade Agreement, both of which were passed and implemented during Trump's first term.

But, until then, Locklair -- and businessowners like Laviano -- are just riding the wave and adapting where they can.

"One at a time, we live day by day," Laviano said.