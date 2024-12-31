Developer seeks approval for Controversial Maryland electrical grid project

BALTIMORE -- PSEG Renewable Transmission LLC filed an application with the Maryland Public Service Commission, seeking approval for the Piedmont Reliability Project, the MPSC said Tuesday.

The project involves the construction of a high-voltage transmission line in the state.

"PSEG has applied for what is known as a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN), which, if granted, authorizes an applicant to construct an energy generating station or high-voltage transmission line in Maryland," the MPSC said.

A spokesperson for PSEG told WJZ that the project is essential to support Maryland's growing electric needs and that the current electrical system is overloaded.

"As the state moves towards a greener grid and electrification of appliances and cars, more power will be needed. However, the deforestation and environmental devastation required would contradict many of Maryland's climate change goals. It is much more cost-effective to preserve high-quality waterways upfront than to try and restore streams and landscapes after devastation occurs," the CBF said in a statement.

However, the project has become controversial due to concerns from Maryland residents and leaders.

Senator Chris West said they plan to introduce legislation in the 2025 session that will address the state's energy demands and shut down the project.

Residents concerned

Maryland residents have expressed concern about the project, due to its potential negative impact on the environment, and how it may impede personal property.

In August, residents told WJZ they were concerned that the project would cut through family-owned farms.

In November, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said the project posed several risks to Maryland's habitat and water quality, damaging protected forests, nutrient-rich wetlands, and sources of clean water.

After the CBF's statement, Governor Wes Moore spoke out, saying he had "grave concerns" about the project.

Next steps

Going forward, the commission will include public hearings in the counties where the project is set to be constructed.

Public comments can be submitted through the MPSC website.