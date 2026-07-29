Tornado confirmed on Eastern Shore as survey crews investigate storm damage across Baltimore area

A tornado was confirmed on Maryland's Eastern Shore on Tuesday evening and survey and cleanup crews headed out Wednesday to investigate storm damage there, as well as other areas across the Baltimore region hit by powerful storms.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the tornado touched down Tuesday evening near Trappe in Talbot County. Tornado watches and warnings had been issued Tuesday night for Talbot and other counties, including Harford, Cecil, Queen Anne's and Anne Arundel.

Powerful storms brought strong wind, heavy downpours and large hail as they ripped through many areas Tuesday afternoon and evening. The activity left downed trees, caused widespread power outages, and left some cars submerged in flood waters in some areas.

Video and photos obtained by CBS News Baltimore during the storms showed severe flooding and other storm damage.

A photo shows a truck trapped in floodwaters on 40th Street and Monument Street in Baltimore. Photo by Chris Boyle

In a statement, Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) said that as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, a little over 12,000 customers were without service due to the storms. The outages occurred across the region, including Baltimore City and the counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard and Prince George's. BGE added that 36,384 customers had been restored since the storms began.

The good news for residents across the Baltimore region is that the cold front responsible for the heavy storms has pushed offshore. An area of high pressure was slowly building in from the west and is expected to provide the area with much quieter weather for the next several days.