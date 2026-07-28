Photos: Strong storms bring flooding, hail, damage and power outages across Maryland

A powerful line of thunderstorms swept across Maryland on Tuesday, bringing damaging winds, heavy rain, flooding, and widespread power outages.

The storms produced wind gusts of up to 70 mph, prompting reports of large hail, downed trees and power lines, flash flooding, and extensive damage across parts of the state.

As of 7:30 p.m., more than 34,000 Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) customers were without power.

A tornado watch was issued for portions of Harford, Cecil, Talbot, Queen Anne's and Anne Arundel counties. A flood warning was issued for the low-lying areas of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, which closed numerous roads.

Air traffic at Baltimore Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) was paused for hours on Tuesday because of the storms.

Chris H. shared a photo of hail the size of a quarter in Dundalk.

Hail in Dundalk Photo by Chris H.

Another viewer sent a photo of more hail in Dundalk.

Dundalk, Maryland hail Photo by Karl Weber

Also in Baltimore County, there was flooding in Dundalk on Kane Street between East Lombard Street and North Point Boulevard on the City/County line in Dundalk. A vehicle was trapped in high water on Philadelphia Road in Rosedale. The road was flooded at Rosedale and Pulaski Highway in Rosedale.

Viewers sent CBS News Baltimore several photos of large hail.

Dundalk Maryland Photo by Erwin

Dundalk hail Photo by Shelly

There were also reports of lots of downed trees and wires, especially in the Chestnut Ridge and Dundalk areas. A tree reportedly fell into a house in Randallstown.

In Baltimore, a tree fell on top of a vehicle in the 3100 block of W. North Avenue.

In Baltimore, a tree fell on top of a vehicle in the 3100 block of W. North Avenue. Citizen App

On Orville Avenue in East Baltimore, flood waters submerges the street and vehicles.

East Baltimore flooding Citizen App

A photo shows a truck trapped in floodwaters on 40th Street and Monument Street in Baltimore.

A photo shows a truck trapped in floodwaters on 40th Street and Monument Street in Baltimore. Photo by Chris Boyle

The heavy rain left flooding in waterfront communities like Canton and Fells Point.

Fells Point flooding CBS News Baltimore

Flooding Baltimore CBS News Baltimore

Kevin C. shared with CBS News Baltimore a photo of a lightning strike over downtown Baltimore.

Baltimore lightning strike Photo by Kevin C

On North Rosedale Street in Baltimore, a large tree toppled onto the street and a couple of cars.

On North Rosedale Street in Baltimore, a large tree toppled onto the street and a couple of cars. CBS News Baltimore

Heavy downpours and strong wind impacted Cecil County, where there was a tornado warning.