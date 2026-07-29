Nice weather in Maryland through Saturday, storms return Sunday

Powerful Tuesday storms that left downed trees, power outages, and cars submerged in flood waters in some places have pushed offshore. The Baltimore metro gets to enjoy a beautiful stretch of weather through the start of the weekend.

Comfortable and quieter summer weather return to Maryland

The cold front responsible for widespread strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening has pushed offshore. Behind this front, an area of high pressure is slowly building in from the west. This will provide the state much quieter weather for the next several days.

Wednesday's weather overall will be a winner. Sunshine this morning will mix in fair weather clouds and a refreshing breeze out of the west-northwest will gust 15 to 25 mph from this morning through early evening. This will keep humidity levels in the moderate range. An isolated to widely scattered sprinkle or shower may form this afternoon and evening. Most places will not receive one, but areas that do could expect 5 to 15 minutes of brief wet weather. We don't want you cancelling any plans, especially with how isolated in coverage these sprinkles and light showers will be.

Clear skies and great sleeping weather will make for an enjoyable Wednesday night. Lows in the will dip into the lower 60s in the outlying suburbs to upper 60s in town.

Thursday will be bright and breezy with another enjoyable afternoon of summer weather. Other than a stray spritz or shower Thursday afternoon, we enjoy another gorgeous weather day. Highs will top out in the middle 80s.

July finishes out strong on Friday with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. Enjoy it!

Baltimore metro starts dry with storms developing this weekend

Afternoon temperatures warm into the upper 80s both weekend afternoons. Humidity will also be increasing... making it feel a bit hotter. Scattered showers and storms also return, late Saturday night and especially on Sunday. Though, it won't be a total washout.

The First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on today's storms and the weekend forecast.