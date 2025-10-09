Watch CBS News
Superhero window washers greet patients at Johns Hopkins Children's Center

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

A group of superhero window washers descended from the roof to put smiles on the faces of patients getting care on Thursday at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

Spider-Man, Superman, the Flash, Batman, Iron Man, and the Hulk interacted with the children while making sure the windows were spotless.

"It was a beautiful day for superhero window washers to visit our patients and families at the Children's Center," the Children's Center said on social media.

The Johns Hopkins Children's Center said the window washers came from Skyclean, Inc.

