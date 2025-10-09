Superhero window washers greet patients at Johns Hopkins Children's Center

A group of superhero window washers descended from the roof to put smiles on the faces of patients getting care on Thursday at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

Spider-Man, Superman, the Flash, Batman, Iron Man, and the Hulk interacted with the children while making sure the windows were spotless.

"It was a beautiful day for superhero window washers to visit our patients and families at the Children's Center," the Children's Center said on social media.

The Johns Hopkins Children's Center said the window washers came from Skyclean, Inc.