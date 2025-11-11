Strong geomagnetic storm increases chance for aurora over Maryland

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a "severe geomagnetic storm watch" for Tuesday evening.

Space Weather Prediction Center

This means an increased chance for impacts to Earth, including a chance for the Aurora/Northern Lights to be seen farther south. According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, Aurora could potentially be seen as far south as Alabama to northern California.

Here's the late Tuesday through early Wednesday from the University of Alaska:

University of Alaska

Areas highlighted in the white and/or green have the highest chance for seeing Northern Lights overhead. According to this forecast, that could include some areas of northern Maryland. Areas north of the green line could see some faint Aurora closer to the horizon. That area includes most of our state.

Both the University of Alaska and Space Weather Prediction Center forecasts have the highest potential of seeing Northern Lights between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Seeing the Aurora isn't guaranteed. Unfortunately, the First Alert forecast has more clouds filling in this evening. Any cloud cover decreases the chance of seeing anything overhead and especially something like the Northern Lights, which may be better seen through long exposure photography.

If you want to try looking for Aurora tonight, head away from city lights and be prepared to use the long exposure setting.