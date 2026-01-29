Stretch of dangerous cold in Maryland, weekend snow at beaches

Extremely cold weather will continue in Maryland through part of the weekend. Thursday, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days, due to the subfreezing temperatures and bitterly cold wind-chills.

Make sure you are ready for an extended period of unusually cold weather. Look after loved ones and be alert to people in need in your area. Find a list of winter shelters here.

Frigid cold weather across Maryland

Early morning low temperatures dipped into the single digits and low teens across Maryland. Wind-chills in most neighborhoods dipped to sub-zero levels. Wind-chills will gradually climb into the single digits this afternoon.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. due to the dangerous cold.

First Alert Weather Days are in effect Thursday through Saturday as the coldest air of the winter season yet will be felt, especially during the morning hours. Wind-chills between 0° and -20° will be common; especially on Friday and Saturday mornings. The coldest wind-chills will be outside of the Baltimore Beltway.

The weather during the daytime hours will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds, so no additional winter weather is expected, Thursday looks like the breeziest day before winds back down a bit Friday and Saturday as the coldest weather settles in. The intensity and duration of the cold could freeze and break water pipes. Please make sure your home is properly winterized and protected from extreme cold. Ensure your car tires are properly inflated, you have windshield washer fluid levels checked, and your car batteries are in good health.

Weekend storm trending offshore, snow at beaches

A powerful coastal storm is set to develop near or over the southeastern United States Friday. The storm will quickly become large and powerful over the weekend as it slowly tracks off the coast of the Carolinas.

The worst of the storm will stay offshore, but fringe impacts will hit the beaches. A few inches of snow is possible across parts of Worcester and Somerset counties.

Snow is not likely in the Baltimore metro area, but cold winds will give a brutal cold feel to Sunday.