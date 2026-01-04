Steelers clinch AFC North with 26-24 win over Baltimore Ravens, will host Houston Texans in Wild Card round

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won the AFC North title after beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh's win against the Ravens sends them to a 10-7 record. The Ravens' loss gives them an 8-9 record, meaning they will miss the postseason for the first time since the 2021 season, when the team also finished with an 8-9 record.

Four minutes into the game and on their inaugural drive, the Ravens quickly got on the board with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Devontez Walker to go up 7-0.

The Ravens would extend their lead to 10 points after a Tyler Loop 40-yard field goal at the 13:37 mark of the second quarter.

The Steelers would answer with their first points of the contest thanks to a Chris Boswell 57-yard field goal at 8:56 in the second frame.

Looking to tie the game at 10 to end the first half, the Ravens were able to stop the Steelers on the one-yard line to maintain a seven-point lead at halftime.

Pittsburgh received the ball to open the second half and marched down the field to score its first touchdown and tie the game at 10 via a Connor Heyward one-yard rushing touchdown.

On the ensuing Ravens possession, the Steelers defense would notch its first takeaway thanks to a T.J. Watt interception. The favorable field position yielded the Steelers a field goal, which gave Pittsburgh a 13-10 lead with 4:31 left in the third quarter.

The Ravens would find the endzone once again with nine minutes left in regulation after Lamar Jackson evaded heavy pressure from Pittsburgh's front seven to find Zay Flowers for a 50-yard touchdown pass to reclaim the lead, 17-13.

Running back Kenneth Gainwell once again put the Steelers in front with a two-yard touchdown run to go up 20-17 with 3:49 left in the game.

The Ravens would respond with another touchdown of their own after a quick drive that ended with Jackson hitting Flowers for a 64-yard bomb, retaking the lead, 24-20.

Rodgers and the Steelers would answer the Ravens yet again after the veteran quarterback found Calvin Austin for a 26-yard touchdown with one minute left, but Boswell's missed extra point gave Pittsburgh a two-point, 26-24 lead.

Jackson would take the Ravens beyond midfield, where he would find tight end Isaiah Likely to convert a fourth-and-seven to put Baltimore in field goal range; however, the rookie Loop hooked a 44-yard field goal to end the game, giving Pittsburgh a 26-24 win.

Who will the Steelers play in the postseason?

The Steelers are locked into the No. 4 seed, meaning they will play the No. 5 seed Houston Texans. Because the Steelers won their division, they will host a home playoff game at Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh and Houston will play in primetime on Monday, Jan. 12. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.