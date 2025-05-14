Maryland governor calls flooding, children rescued from schools by boat "heartbreaking"

Severe flooding devastated some Western Maryland communities in Allegany and Garrett counties, where children had to be rescued from their schools this week.

Photo by Maryland Fire Marshal's Office

"It's heartbreaking, the kind of impact we're seeing, particularly in the western part of the state," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told WJZ on Wednesday. "We have been in constant communication with our local elected officials there."

The state has mobilized multiple agencies to assist in the recovery efforts:

Maryland State Troopers are stationed across the region.

Natural Resources Police are checking door to door in areas under mandatory evacuation orders.

Department of Emergency Management leaders held a conference call with local officials to coordinate the response.

The State Highway Administration is focused on cleaning up closed roads.

The Maryland Department of the Environment said the Savage River Dam remains stable.

Howard, Frederick, and Montgomery Counties have assisted with their swift water rescue teams.

Maryland Fire Marshal's Office

Children rescued from flooded schools

In Westernport, in Allegany County, crews rescued at least 150 children and 50 adults from several schools. Twelve students were trapped overnight at Mountain Ridge High School in Frostburg.

They were all picked up by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"Administrators, teachers, a school nurse, a school security officer, a counselor, food services staff, and others were on hand to take care of the students," Allegany County Public Schools wrote in a statement.

The school system continued, "Staff organized phone calls for students to ensure that they were able to speak with their parents and guardians. Regular updates were provided to parents and guardians throughout the day and evening."

At Westernport Elementary, water covered the ground floor, and first responders took 10-year-old William Wade, his 8-year-old brother Quinton, and their classmates by boat to safety.

"I went in a motorboat, and they drove us to where there was no water—and we saw how high the water was," William Wade told CBS News Pittsburgh.

He said, "I'm just happy to be alive."

Maryland Fire Marshal's Office

Their mother was half an hour away at work when she learned the school was under water.

"I didn't get any call from the school," Alley Wade said. "I didn't have any plan. I didn't know anything, so my instinct was to get my kids."

The family took a picture moments after they safely reunited.

CBS News Baltimore

"The first responders and the faculty of that school were phenomenal because I'm sure they were just as scared," the mother said.

The school system wrote, "Emergency Services of Allegany County deemed transportation of students from schools unsafe and advised all students and staff to remain in place."

They said students and staff moved to the second floor while they watched a movie together and waited for the rescue boats.

Allegany County schools thanked first responders and the community for their support.

Dangers persist, shelter Information

Murky brown water covered almost every street in Westernport on Tuesday, a town of roughly 2,000 people. It is named Westernport because it is the westernmost navigable port along the Potomac River.

People there are not out of danger yet, with the possibility of more flooding ahead.

The North Branch of the Potomac River is expected to crest at 22.6 feet overnight, its highest level since 1996.

"I've been incredibly impressed by the resilience that we've seen of our people, the leadership we've seen from our local elected officials, and we know that together, we're going to make it through this," Gov.r Moore said.

The Governor's office provided a list of shelters.

In Allegany County:

Midland Fire Department Hall - 14823 Broadway Ave, Midland, MD 21542

Barton Fire Department - 19202 Legislative Rd SW, Barton, MD 21521

In Garrett County:

Eastern Garrett County VFD - 401 Fenzel Rd, Frosburg, MD 21532

Bloomington VFC - 77 N Branch Ave, Bloomington, MD 21523

The Wisp resort is providing discounted $59 rooms to locals impacted by the flooding.

Allegany County officials are also warning that the flooding may have damaged gas lines in homes and caused them to leak.

They said if you smell gas, you should call 911 immediately.