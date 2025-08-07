State investigation puts Howard County special education staffing shortages in the spotlight, again

A Howard County special education school is in the hot seat after an investigation by the Maryland Office of Inspector General for Education.

According to one of the OIGE's findings, two classes at Cedar Lane School were not being taught by a certified teacher.

The report, though, points out that this is indicative of a systemic and national problem with finding special education teachers.

The Howard County Public School System confirmed to WJZ it is making progress at Cedar Lane School.

The issue of teacher vacancies

HCPSS's problems in its special education program have been a longstanding topic of discussion in Howard County for years.

Parents and staff alike have been sounding the alarm, saying more needs to be done to make the situation better for students.

One issue that's come up a lot -- how short-staffed the program is.

That issue is at the center of an OIGE investigation in Cedar Lane School.

When investigators went inside, they found two instances where two classes with a special education teacher vacancy were assigned three paraeducators instead.

"MSDE guidance states that while paraeducators may assist in instructional delivery and classroom management, they cannot replace certified educators in providing specially designed instruction, implementing IEP goals, or assuming instructional responsibility," the investigative report notes.

But, the report also notes this method helped the school maintain minimum student-to-staff ratios, as well as how "this situation reflects a local challenge and a national teacher shortage..."

Progress being made

In a statement, an HCPSS spokesman said the last teacher vacancy at Cedar Lane School is expected to be filled this week.

HCPSS Superintendent Bill Barnes told WJZ last month that hiring has been a top priority this summer.

"I'm proud of the human resources team," Barnes said. "They've worked closely with our community partners to understand how we might do things differently and get feedback. So, they've been very aggressive, and it's just the beginning."

The report recommended developing staffing pipelines, as well as reconfiguring classrooms for student safety.

Other safety recommendations include better communication and processes among staff.

HCPSS is currently working on a strategic plan for its special education program. It's expected to be unveiled at a Board of Education meeting later this month.