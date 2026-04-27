State highway officials seek public input on safety improvements for Maryland 450 in Annapolis

A busy stretch of West Street in Annapolis could soon see changes aimed at making it safer for people walking, biking, and driving.

The Maryland State Highway Administration is asking for public input on possible improvements along MD 450, also known as West Street, during a public workshop scheduled for Wednesday.

The project focuses on the corridor between MD 2, Solomons Island Road, and Spa Road.

Why are safety improvements needed?

Neighbors who live nearby say crossing West Street can be difficult and sometimes dangerous.

"We try to take back roads, even walking here, we had to cut through a cemetery because that's the only safe way to cross to this street," said Andie, an Annapolis mother.

State officials say proposed improvements could include upgraded crosswalks, traffic calming measures, and other corridor-wide changes designed to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

"I guess more pedestrian crosswalks or speed bumps, maybe to slow people down," Andie said.

Annapolis resident Harry Huntley said speeding traffic and limited crossing options have created safety concerns.

"When you combine the fact that cars are going really fast along here with there's no safe way to cross, you certainly have the opportunity for some really scary incidents," Huntley said.

Huntley said the public workshop gives residents a chance to help shape the future of one of Annapolis' busiest roads.

"Everything from adding more crosswalks to maybe putting more trees in the medians to, could we have a left turn lane in certain places? A lot of different options just to make it safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and people driving," Huntley said.

How to provide feedback on the project

The workshop is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29 at Michael E. Busch Library.

There will be no formal presentation, and attendees may stop by at any time during the event. Those unable to attend in person can also submit comments online through the state's project portal here.