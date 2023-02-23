State Center COVID-19 testing site in Baltimore to close Saturday

BALTIMORE -- A major COVID-19 testing site in Baltimore City will be closing its doors, the Maryland Department of Health announced Wednesday.

State Center, the only state-run COVID-19 testing and treatment site in the city, will close Saturday after 16 months in operation.

The center at 300 W. Preston Street provided free COVID-19 vaccinations, on-site testing, at-home tests and face masks.

Since it opened in November 2021, the center completed more than 40,000 COVID tests and provided more than 12,000 vaccinations, officials said.

The center is closing at a time when hospitalizations are nearly half of what they were since the recent high last month, and near the end of the federal Public Health Emergency in May 2023.

"This unprecedented public health emergency created a historic partnership that has helped thousands of Marylanders get the COVID services they need, without barriers of any kind," said MDH Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott. "It is a testament to the amazing work that so many have done here that we are now able to transition COVID services back to local health departments and health systems, knowing that Maryland is in good hands with our medical professionals and local partners statewide."

Those seeking testing and vaccinations can find opportunities through the Baltimore City Health Department and its community partners, the agency said. The state's covidVAX and covidTEST websites list over 300 sites across the state to get tested or vaccinated.

Those looking for COVID-19 services can also call the GoVAX Call Center at 855-MD-GOVAX.