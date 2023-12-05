When a Baltimore Ravens game was halted last month due to a drone flying over M&T Bank Stadium, it wasn't the first time stadium officials have dealt with unauthorized aircraft. During that game alone, officials intercepted five drones, Maryland Stadium Authority security said Tuesday.

NFL and MLB both require play on the field to stop when an unauthorized drone flies over the seating bowl, and the stoppage during the Ravens' Thursday Night Football win over the Cincinnati Bengals lasted several minutes.

This story by Pamela Wood continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Stadium security intercepted four additional drones on Ravens-Bengals game day