Southwest Airlines to reduce workforce at Baltimore, California airports

Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it will be reducing its workforce at BWI Airport in Maryland and three other airports in California starting in June.

According to a statement from the airline, some workgroups are overstaffed at BWI Airport, San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC), Los Angeles International (LAX) and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR).

The company said some employees and aircraft will be shifted to better support the company effective on June 1, 2025.

"Our current flight schedule and modest growth plan for 2025 require alignments to our workforce at four airports where we operate," a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said. "We always try to minimize the impact to our employees and all will have an opportunity to remain with Southwest."

Southwest announces first-ever layoffs

In February, Southwest Airlines announced its first-ever round of layoffs, saying it would cut 1,750 jobs.

The company said its workforce cuts would target corporate and leadership positions beginning in late April.

According to Southwest Airlines, most employees who are notified of their "displacement" will continue to receive a salary, benefits and a bonus until April, but will not continue to work.

"This decision is unprecedented in our 53-year history," Southwest President and CEO Bob Jordan said in a statement to CBS News.

Leaders said the layoffs will not affect ticket agents, flight attendants, pilots or ground crews and should not impact flight operations.

The layoffs will save the airline about $210 million in 2025 and about $300 million in 2026, CBS News reported.

Changes at Southwest

The workforce changes come shortly after the Texas-based airline announced it would be ending its free checked bag policy on May 28.

For flights booked on or after May 28, only Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred members and Business Select passengers will get to check two bags for free.

"This is how you destroy a brand. This is how you destroy customer preference. This is how you destroy loyalty," airline industry analyst Henry Harteveldt told CBS News.

"Southwest, with these changes, becomes just another airline," he added.

The company has not yet announced how much they will charge for checked bags.

In 2024, Southwest also introduced redeye flights and said it would end its open-seating policy by early 2026.