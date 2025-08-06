Free South Baltimore Learning Center temporarily closes after federal funding pause

The South Baltimore Learning Center is figuring out its next steps after federal funds were paused, causing it to temporarily close.

The nonprofit learning center provides free adult education and literacy services, as well as a workforce readiness program.

"This is the first time this has happened in the history of SBLC," said Melissa Davis, the learning center's executive director. "We're struggling right now."

Impact of federal funding

The South Baltimore Learning Center had summer classes in session when the executive director learned about a pause on federal funds, which led to the suspension of all classes, programs, and other services.

Davis said that in mid-July, the organization was informed it was losing federal dollars that it relies on to remain open.

"We typically receive a 30% payment around August 1st or August 2nd of the new fiscal year, which we have not received, which has delayed and ultimately suspended all of our programs," Davis said.

The center also receives a grant from the Department of Labor, which covers 60 % of the general operating budget.

Why the learning center is important

Cha'kel Walker, the workforce development and outreach manager at the South Baltimore Learning Center, told WJZ it's important to keep this learning center open, which enriches lives.

"When they finish the career skills academy, when they finish even being a student, we see them shift from being hopeless to hopeful," Walker said.

Walker says she fears students may revert to being hopeless while the center remains closed. She reminds students to keep hope, and soon they will get back to achieving the goals they started.

"One of the things we stand on at South Baltimore Learning Center is being able to address the whole person," Walker said. "These are 25- to 50-year-olds, 60-year-olds who have lived long dealing with different barriers."

Help with funding

The funding pause has left Walker out of a job. But she says her focus remains on the South Baltimore Learning Center learners.

"I believe in the heart of Baltimore," Walker said. "I believe in the impact, and the job is really something that helps me cultivate that."

Davis said that as they wait for funding, they are hoping for help from the community.

"Essentially, we need financial help, which is donations, funded donations that can sustain our programs over time," Davis said.