'So blessed': Church where Jimmy Carter taught Sunday School pays respect to former president

BALTIMORE - Former President Jimmy Carter rested at home in hospice care on this President's Day, joined by his wife Rosalyn and other family and friends.

WJZ's Mike Hellgren spoke with Carter's personal pastor Tony Lowden shortly after he visited with the 98-year-old.

Carter has been with his wife for 76 years. He's the longest living president in American history.

"He's convinced that he's going to a better place," Lowden said.

Lowden spoke at Maranatha Baptist Church Church in Plains, Georgia where Carter once taught Sunday School.

"I am so blessed to be in JC's life," Lowden said. "So blessed to be around true grace."

Carter's name is everywhere in his hometown and where he lived for more than four decades following his time in office.

His family and friends are reflecting on his contributions to the world.

"You know, all the people that love him and respect him and come here," said LeAnne Smith, Jimmy Carter's niece. "It's just time for us to step up, you know, and carry on that legacy."

Those who never met Carter are also paying their respects with a visit to Plains.

"I hope it's a peaceful journey for him and his families," said Pam McComb, from Florida. "We wish them well.

Others stopped by the Carter Center in Atlanta this weekend.

"When I think of Jimmy Carter, I think of his efforts outside of the spotlight, after the presidency," said visitor Al Moser. "In some ways to me, that really reflects the nature of a person, the heart of a person, what they do outside of the limelight. I think we need more hearts, more people like that."

Those remembering Carter's many accomplishments say his heart and good deeds will live on and inspire others after his final chapter comes to an end.

