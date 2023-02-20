'He is amazingly strong': On President's Day, admirers honor Jimmy Carter in Georgia hometown

BALTIMORE - On President's Day, people across the nation are sharing their thoughts and prayers for the 39th Commander in Chief – President Jimmy Carter.

Former President Carter is receiving hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia.

I just spoke to President Carter’s niece LeAnne who became emotional when discussing her uncle’s legacy and said he represented what is good in the world and we need more leaders like him in these tumultuous times. @wjz pic.twitter.com/jLFQGlcOgZ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 20, 2023

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren was at the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park in Plains, Georgia where admirers from near and far visited to honor the former president's legacy.

"To me, he's my uncle, and I think he's the best," said LeAnne Smith, President Carter's niece.

Smith told Hellgren she now lives in her Aunt Rosalynn Carter's childhood home. She said her uncle's impact is unmatched.

"I think the peace and the love for people, and you just want to know, is it going to continue at the level I think he promoted it?" Smith said.

The Historical Park & Museum – at Carter's old high school - expects a high volume of visitors this particular Presidents' Day, as the 98-year-old receives end-of-life care.

"He has led a good life, served his Lord, and as he says, he's ready to go," said Pat McComb, who visited from Florida. "He's very peaceful about it."

Those around Plains, Georgia said you don't see one Carter without the other, walking side-by-side. Jimmy Carter and Former First Lady Rosalynn have been married for 76 years.

"They have done so much for this town, for this state, for the country and the world," Park Superintendent Jill Stuckey said.

Stuckey is a close friend of the Carters and expects the former president will remain tough until the end.

"Never count him out. He is amazingly strong and resilient," Stuckey said.

That Carter baton of loving service will ultimately pass to the next generations.

"It's just time for us to step up and carry on that legacy" Smith told Hellgren.

