'He cared about people': Plains, Georgia community impacted by Former President Carter, who entered hospice care

BALTIMORE - Americans of all ages and political backgrounds are sending prayers to former President Carter and his family as he enters the last phase of his long and storied life.

The 98-year-old Democrat, who served one term in the White House from 1977 to 1981, is in home hospice care after several short stays in the hospital.

Jason Carter Tweeted that he saw both his grandparents, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter on Saturday, saying ''they are at peace - and as always -- their home is full of love.''

WJZ News Investigator Mike Hellgren reported Sunday from President Carter's native Plains, Georgia.

Worshippers at Maranatha Baptist Church prayed for Former President Carter during Sunday morning services.

''Lord we'd be remiss today if we did not lift President Carter to you," the pastor said. "We want to pray that you be with his family, Lord, those around him and thank you for his service to this nation.''

President Carter and his wife Rosalynn attended the church in his hometown for many years, and the former president taught Sunday School there.

On Saturday, the Carter Center announced the former president, who is 98, will forego further medical treatment and enter home hospice care for the remainder of his life.

Jimmy Carter is the longest living American president.

He spent his more than four decades after the White House in Plains, Georgia.

''He cared about people that much where he wanted to talk about your vacation or how your family is doing," Maranatha Baptist Church Deacon Zac Steele said. "He didn't want to talk about worldly politics and things like that.''

Life-long resident Michael Dominick is touching up the famous 'Smiling Peanut' statue that was brought to Plains during President Carter's 1976 presidential campaign.

''We're all family men and Mr. Jimmy is right in there with us," Dominick said. "He just does anything for anybody whenever he could.''

In a legal brief for an environmental cause last year, President Carter wrote, "In my lifetime, I have been a farmer, a Naval officer, a Sunday school teacher, an outdoorsman, a Democracy activist, a builder, Governor of Georgia and recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

"And from 1977 to 1981, I had the privilege of serving as the 39th President of the United States."

For years, the former president helped build homes for the needy with habitat for humanity.

'At the end of the Habitat project, we always feel that Rosalyn and I got more out of it than we put into it," Former President Carter once said.

Former President Carter also wrote more than 20 books and established the Carter Center for Human Rights with his wife Rosalynn.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden Tweeted to Former President Carter and his family, ''we admire you for the strength and humility you have shown in difficult times. May you continue your journey with grace and dignity, and God grant you peace.'