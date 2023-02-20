Former President Jimmy Carter impacted many, including Marylanders, through Habitat for Humanity

BALTIMORE -- After his presidency, former President Jimmy Carter became known for building homes with Habitat for Humanity all over the world.

Some of that work built homes in Maryland.

Former President Carter has touched residents throughout the country with his humanitarian work. The 98-year-old is in home hospice care in Georgia.

Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake reported they've built nearly 800 homes in the state.

Gregg Mitchell, Chief Advancement Officer, credits the former president and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter for making that possible.

Soon, a Halethorpe neighborhood will be the next home for a family in need, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake.

It's nearly one of dozens of homes in the works.

In his seven years with Habitat, Mitchell said they wouldn't have had this much success if it weren't for former President Carter and Rosalynn Carter.

"A lot of people think he founded the organization, in fact, he elevated the visibility of the organization," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said their spotlight brought much needed funding and help.

"What happened when he came and lifted a hammer, then volunteers and money and support followed," Mitchell said. "Clearly, we were able to do many, many more houses than we would have if he hadn't come."

From 1984 to 2019, the Carters partnered with Habitat to build homes all around the world.

Dubbed the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, they made two stops in Baltimore.

During his 2010 visit, former President Carter told WJZ how this work is an extension of his Christian beliefs.

"How do you cross a border between rich people who have everything like we do, and people who need a home like these folks," Carter said. "Habitat is the best avenue I've ever found to cross that border very easily."

Mitchell said while the Carters are the most famous habitat volunteers, they're also the gold standard.

"He was willing to take action. Caring alone is wonderful, caring matched with action is absolutely precious. We're so grateful for their big hearts," Mitchell said.

Great news for the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, it will be back this year in October.

It will be in Charlotte, North Carolina.