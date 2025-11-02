Showers Return to Maryland Sunday Night

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

We start the day quiet but some wet weather is expected late tonight into Monday morning.

Quiet to start Sunday

Most of the day Sunday will be great for outdoor activities - golf, running, apple picking, etc - so we hope you enjoy! Clouds mix with sun throughout the day as we start Eastern Standard Time. The sun will now set a few minutes after 5 pm in the Baltimore area.

Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the 60s with a little bit of wind. Overall, it'll be quiet and comfortable through the daylight hours.

Wet morning commute for some on Monday

Rain moves in from south to north through the late evening. Scattered showers are expected along I-95 and for neighborhoods to the south and east. Wet weather continues overnight into Monday morning. So the commute and wait at the bus stops may be a bit wet for some.

Showers taper late in the morning into the early afternoon. Neighborhoods along the Eastern Shore will see the rain ending during the early afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be highest in southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore. In those locations, we have the potential for over a half inch of much-needed rain with a few spots approaching an inch of rain. The farther north you live, the less rain you'll see.

Briefly drying out and warming up

Quieter weather on Monday evening continues into Tuesday. Expect sun and clouds on Tuesday with a slight breeze. The afternoon peaks in the low- to mid-60s. Wake-up temperatures early in the week dip into the 30s and 40s.

By Wednesday, we'll have warmer air settling in. Temperatures approach 70° Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold front later in the day. That front will bring the low end chance for a few showers, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Any accumulations will be very light for Maryland.

Another rain chance develops later on Friday into Saturday morning and then again next Sunday.