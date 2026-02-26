Showers develop in Maryland Thursday before spring-like weekend

Happy Thursday, Maryland!

A round of showers is on the way this afternoon into part of the evening. Afterwards, we'll see things dry out for the end of the work week and into the weekend. Prepare for spring-like temperatures to close out February.

Late week showers

Thursday started off dry with varying amounts of clouds overhead. The morning hours will be dry for most of the state but southern Maryland could see a few showers before the lunch hour.

Rain moves from south to north today with central and southern Maryland having the highest chances to see wet weather. Most of the rain appears to stay south of the Pennsylvania state line, however, a few showers will push northward and approach some of those neighborhoods, as well. Rain amounts will range from nothing to about a quarter inch from north to south. If a heavier shower develops, slightly higher totals may be seen.

Rain moves out later this evening. Some fog may develop tonight into Friday morning.

Brighter days coming

Once the showers today move out, we look ahead to quieter weather for a few days.

Friday brings the return of sunshine. Temperatures warm into the upper 40s to low 50s Friday.

Saturday, however, is the "pick day" of the extended forecast: high temperatures closer to 60° are expected along with sunshine and manageable winds.

Sunday will be the cooler half of the weekend with near-normal high temperatures around 50°.

If you're looking forward to spring, enjoy this while we have it.

Warm to wintry

By early next week, we're watching a front that will move near Maryland and bring an abrupt return to winterlike conditions.

Not only will temperatures be sharply colder, but some winter weather has been consistently hinted at in the forecast models for Monday and Tuesday.

Starting with Monday, it looks like this could be more snow than any other form of precipitation. Tuesday appears to start dry with mixed precipitation beginning later in the day. Both days are tagged as Possible First Alert Weather Days.

Our exact impacts and more precise timing will come in the next couple of days.

Although it's a week out, the other side of this brief stint of wintry weather looks a little milder by the middle of next week.