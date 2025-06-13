Showers and stormy weather expected for Father's Day weekend in Maryland

Maryland to see scattered showers and storms for Father's Day weekend

The weather for Father's Day weekend in the Baltimore area won't be ideal - unless you're a fan of rain and clouds.

It was a dry start to the day across Maryland on Friday with some haziness and some cloud cover overhead. Moderate levels of air quality also started the day for most of the state outside of parts of far southeastern Maryland along the Eastern Shore. The haziness will filter the sunshine until more clouds fill in later in the day.

Friday afternoon will bring showers and storms back to Maryland. With high humidity, there's a potential for heavy rain. A Flood Watch is in place for parts of Montgomery County and all of Prince Georges, Charles and St. Mary's Counties starting this evening through early Saturday morning. Those areas of the state have the highest chance for heavy rain later today.

Highs on Friday will return to the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.

We keep a few showers or storms around into Saturday morning before it dries out for a few hours. Another round of showers, storms and potential downpours moves in for Saturday afternoon. It will be another warm day with highs in the 80s and elevated humidity.

For those dad's looking for a round of golf on Father's Day, it may need to be postponed. We've got scattered showers in the forecast for Sunday, as well. However, it'll be cooler with highs in the 70s.

Monday is on the cool side - more 70s to start next week with yet another chance for showers and/or storms. Temperatures begin to warm back into the 80s on Tuesday and continue to climb into the middle and late part of the week.