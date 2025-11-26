Man, woman dead after reported shooting, car crash in Baltimore

A man and a woman died after a reported shooting and a car crash in Baltimore early Wednesday, police said.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Monument Street around 6:45 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Once on the scene, officers learned that a man and a 28-year-old female passenger had been involved in a crash in the 700 block of Ensor Street.

Medics arrived on the scene and found that the two victims were suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. They were taken to a hospital where they died.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-666-7Lockup.

Crime in Baltimore

According to data from the police department, the city has recorded 125 homicides so far in 2025, a 30% decline compared to 180 during the same timeframe in 2024. Police also recorded 285 non-fatal shootings so far in 2025, a 24% drop compared to 377 cases during the same time last year.

The city has seen a historic decline in violent crime over the past few years. This year, Baltimore recorded its 100th homicide on Sept. 25, nearly three months later than in 2024.

In 2023, the city had reached 100 homicides by May, and in 2022, the city reached the grim milestone by April.

In April 2025, Baltimore recorded the lowest monthly homicides in history, with five cases reported.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has attributed the dramatic progress in part to the city's Group Violence Reduction Strategy, a partnership between the police department, State's Attorney's Office and Attorney General's Office, aimed at encouraging high-risk individuals to change their behavior.