Severna Park native Jackson Merrill lifts San Diego Padres with walk-off home run

Merrill Madness: The rise of a Severna Park native to the big leagues

BALTIMORE - Severna Park native Jackson Merrill blasted a game-winning walk-off home run to power the San Diego Padres to a 5-4 win on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics.

Merrill hit two solo home runs, his fourth and fifth of the season.

The rookie centerfielder is batting .279 with 64 base hits, 26 RBIs and 28 runs scored.

Merrill played high school baseball at Severna Park High School and was drafted 27th overall in the first round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

In the spring, WJZ's Mark Viviano spoke with Merrill's family after he made the Padres' opening day roster.

On Wednesday, Merrill's second homer of the game was a walk-off shot off A's closer Mason Miller.

Merrill drove the first pitch he saw from Miller (1-1) down the right field line, his fifth and flipped his bat. He was met at home by a wild celebration.

"I don't even remember me swinging it," said Merrill, who at 21 became the youngest player in Padres history with a game-ending homer. "It's kind of like one of those blackout moments when you do it and it's really surreal."

He went deep on a slider.

"As soon as I saw spin, I kind of knew, 'You've got to go here,'" Merrill said. "He's not going to leave another spin pitch right in the middle of the zone."

Donovan Solano also hit two home runs, including a tying shot in the eighth. Tatis, who went 0 for 3, was aboard with a walk. Tatis' streak had been the longest active streak in the majors.

The Associated Press contributed to this story