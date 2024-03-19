Merrill Madness: Rise of a Severna Park native to the big leagues starts with family support

Merrill Madness: The rise of a Severna Park native to the big leagues

Merrill Madness: The rise of a Severna Park native to the big leagues

Merrill Madness: The rise of a Severna Park native to the big leagues

Jackson Merrill is living his dream come true.

The Severna Park native has made the Opening Day roster of the San Diego Padres.

Jennie Merrill, Jackson's mother, recalls that major announcement she received this spring.

"So, I run outside and we're all on Facetime and he says, 'Your boy is a big leaguer,'" Jennie Merrill said.

Merrill, a 2021 first-round draft pick, has batted .351 with two home runs and six RBIs this season.

However, it was the family support that's helped fuel his rapid rise to the big leagues.

When Josh and Jennie Merrill walk past the baseball fields at Kinder Park in Anne Arundel County, it's a stroll down memory lane.

That's where Jackson Merrill first played baseball as a little leaguer.

In fifth grade, when asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, he wrote, "MLB Baseball Player."

Finally, at 20 years old, Merrill has accomplished his life-long dream.

The Padres open their season ahead of the rest of the league, in South Korea Wednesday morning, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jackson Merrill's family has supported him throughout his journey,

They watched him hit a home run as a high school all-star in a game at Oriole Park.

Jackson Merrill, a graduate of Severna Park High School, made it to the show in less than three years, which is a remarkable feat for rising baseball prospects.

Jackson merrill can swing away in major league parks as a san diego padre now.

"He was determined," Jennie Merrill said. "He said, 'I'm going to make it, I'm going to be a big leaguer, this is going to be my year.' And we're like, 'alright.' And when Jackson has it in his mind that Jackson's going to make it, it's going to happen. He has that sheer determination and inner kind of confidence that if he's going to do it, he's going to do it. We're watching it happen like, 'Oh my gosh, he really is doing it.'"

"When he got drafted, we sort of knew he's got a chance to make it in the pros at the major league level but he's done it faster than we thought," his father Josh Merrill said.

Josh Merrill knows his son well. He coached his youth teams, and those lessons linger.

Jackson Merrill says his dad taught him it's not OK to strike out as a hitter and that he was raised to make contact with the baseball during an era in which some players are fine with striking out.

"It's just that little motivation, that's all you need, just that little bit of spark to get him going and he does it," Josh Merrill said.

"He's been the youngest on all of his teams," Jennie Merrill said. "His birthday is April 19, the cutoff is April 30. So he's always had to work the hardest, he's always got to be the best. He's got to be as good as the other guys, or even better."

Jackson Merrill is among the youngest in Major League Baseball as he enters his rookie year.

His parents recall how the journey started on the youth fields of Anne Arrundel County -- travel ball, early mornings, long drives and memories for a lifetime, with more to come.

"It's like pure joy, it's pure joy with him," Josh Merrill said.

"We talked about it the last couple of days, we feel like we're waiting for somebody to go, pinch and wake us up because this is like a big dream and it's hard to describe isn't it?" Jennie Merrill adds.

Josh and Jennie Merrill are both school teachers.

Josh Merrill teaches in Arbutus and Jennie Merrill teaches in Severna Park.

They cannot travel to South Korea to see their son's Major League debut but they will be watching on television, which begins at 6 a.m. local time.

They have already mapped out all the games they will travel to see when the Padres return to the U.S., which includes games at Camden Yards against the Orioles in July.