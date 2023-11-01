Watch CBS News
Local News

Severn man arrested for allegedly licking trick-or-treater's ear, pointing gun at her mother

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Wednesday afternoon news roundup (11/1/2023)
Your Wednesday afternoon news roundup (11/1/2023) 02:13

BALTIMORE - A Severn man was arrested after he allegedly licked a trick-or-treater's ear and then pointed a gun at her mother Tuesday evening.

Cedric Steven Paines, 66, was charged with first-degree assault and weapons violation.

Police said a neighbor reportedly licked a trick-or-treater's ear before she ran home and was followed by Paines. Paines then pointed a handgun and pulled the trigger at the mother but the gun did not fire, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The man went back to his home where he was arrested. Officers seized two handguns, one shotgun and a .22 caliber rifle.

Anyone with additional information should call police at 410-222-6155 or 410-222-4700.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 2:01 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.