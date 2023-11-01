Severn man arrested for allegedly licking trick-or-treater's ear, pointing gun at her mother

BALTIMORE - A Severn man was arrested after he allegedly licked a trick-or-treater's ear and then pointed a gun at her mother Tuesday evening.

Cedric Steven Paines, 66, was charged with first-degree assault and weapons violation.

Police said a neighbor reportedly licked a trick-or-treater's ear before she ran home and was followed by Paines. Paines then pointed a handgun and pulled the trigger at the mother but the gun did not fire, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The man went back to his home where he was arrested. Officers seized two handguns, one shotgun and a .22 caliber rifle.

Anyone with additional information should call police at 410-222-6155 or 410-222-4700.