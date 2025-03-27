Senators grill FAA for more answers on deadly plane crash in Washington, D.C.

Senators demand more answers from FAA on deadly crash in Washington, D.C.

Senators demand more answers from FAA on deadly crash in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Senators pressed for more answers into the deadly mid-air collision near Reagan National Airport.

"This collision was horrendous and it is heartbreaking, but it was not a surprise," said Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

"It has been a difficult 57 days," said Sen. Jerry Moran.

Since January 29, many have questioned how and why two aircraft collided over the Potomac River.

NTSB report addresses "serious safety risk"

A preliminary report from the NTSB provides some answers and recommendations to address a "serious safety risk."

"Between October 2021 and December 2024, there were over 15,000 close proximity events between commercial aircraft and helicopters at DCA," said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy.

There were 85 events that involved a lateral separation of less than 1,500 feet and vertical separation of less than 200 feet, Homendy stated earlier this month.

"I want to know how, with these statistics in the FAA file, why prior to January 29 the agency failed to improve safety protocols," Sen. Moran said.

More questions arise

On Thursday, the Subcommittee on Aviation, Space and Innovation asked Homendy, FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau, and U.S. Army Aviation Director Brigadier General Matthew Braman more questions about the deadly collision.

"What did not happen at the FAA that would have highlighted this problem earlier?" said Sen. Moran.

"There are certainly those instances where the information itself was not identified and that's why we've put artificial intelligence machine learning in place now," Rocheleau answered.

Other questions included the severity of this incident happening at other airports, altitude discrepancies, and why ADS-B Out, a system used to broadcast an aircraft's location, wasn't transmitting from the Black Hawk helicopter.

"The Army is flying helicopters in and around DCA airport with ADS-B out turned off," Sen. Ted Cruz said. "Is that correct?"

"When conducting their NORTHCOM-directed mission, that is correct," said Brigadier General Matthew Braman.

Rocheleau said it's something the agency is aware of and added that changes will be made.

"Effective today, we'll require in any DCA Class B airspace ADS-B out to be turned on except in very limited circumstances," Rocheleau said.