Security video shows 'Black Lives Matter' sign vandalized from church yard in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Security video obtained by WJZ shows "Black Lives Matter" being torn down and vandalized from the yard of a North Baltimore church.

WJZ met the pastor of Govans Presbyterian Church, on York Road, who said that sign, and other signs, of support from the church have been repeatedly targeted in the past.

Driving past Govans Presbyterian Church, you'd normally see a large "Black Lives Matter" sign standing on their property.

But, for now, that sign has been moved inside of the church.

Rev. Tom Harris, the pastor, said the church's security cameras caught the whole thing.

At 11:59 a.m. Sunday, a man with a backpack walks up to the sign and immediately starts tearing it down.

The sign was down in less than a minute.

"It was disturbing and it was sad to watch it happen. There are forces in this community and in this society that want to divide people," Harris said. "One of the ways to do that is to pick out some group that you're going to say are wrong or bad, and then when other people stand up for them they're going to also get targeted."

In May, several churches in the Charm City had similar incidents.

First in Federal Hill at Light Street Presbyterian Church, someone ripped part of its Pride flag off.

For the time being, Govans Presbyterian’s #BlackLivesMatter sign will be indoors after someone tore it down outside. It’s unfortunately not the 1st time it’s happened.



A witness told WJZ the suspect called the flag an abomination.

Then in Station North, St. Mark's Lutheran Church had its Pride flag stolen.

To protect houses of worship, Maryland's congressional delegation in August secured more than $15 million in grants to bolster security at more than a hundred locations statewide.

"If any of us are unsafe, all of us are unsafe," Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, told WJZ in August. "We really need to work together in partnership with all communities so we recognize we will not tolerate any form of hate."

Harris said this doesn't change anything for his church.

"Jesus was interested in finding those in the community who had been treated unfairly and raising them up. He would challenge those people who were doing the mistreatment," he said.

The plan is to return the sign to its spot outside sometime down the road, and also ensure people understand what it stands for.

"Doesn't mean that all lives don't matter, but it means we need to say black lives matter because society treats black people like they don't," Harris said.

The sign will be a part of Govans Presbyterian's service on Sunday.

Police are investigating this vandalism.

"As a church that seeks to follow the teachings and example of Jesus, we use these tools to communicate his message of solidarity with the marginalized," the church said in a statement. "Acts of vandalism like this one demonstrate that such messages are powerful tools. Though the messages may disturb some, they comfort and inspire others. … So we will continue to put up signs and banners that communicate that we stand with those who are treated unfairly in our society."