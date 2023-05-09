Hate crime being investigated after LBGTQ+ pride flag torn outside Federal Hill church
BALTIMORE - Baltimore police are investigating a hate crime after a man reportedly tried to rip off a pride flag from a church in Federal Hill.
Officers were called to the Light Street Presbyterian Church around 4 p.m. Monday to investigate destruction of property.
Police reported someone saw an unknown Black male climbing the outside wall of the church and was hanging from the pride flag in an attempt to rip it from the wall.
Currently, police don't have a suspect.
