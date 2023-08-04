"Secret Celebrity Renovation" premieres Friday, Aug. 4

Host and executive producer of "The Amazing Race" and host, creator and executive producer of "Tough As Nails," Phil Keoghan, returns to Antigua, where he grew up, to surprise Lotte Edwards, his former neighbor, with a much-needed renovation to the local hospice center where she volunteers, on part one of the special two-hour season premiere of "Secret Celebrity Renovation."

During a trip down memory lane, Phil becomes Nischelle's personal tour guide and shows her some of his favorite places, including his old house and school.

"Secret Celebrity Renovation" season three premieres Friday, Aug. 4 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

Hosted by Nischelle Turner ("Entertainment Tonight"). The design team includes home improvement contractor and television personality Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano ("Survivor") and interior designer Sabrina Soto ("Design Star," "Trading Spaces").