Second-half rally boosts Ravens over Buccaneers, 27-22, on primetime

It took a second half comeback but the Ravens were up to the task, winning 27-22, at Tampa Bay Thursday night.

Tom Brady may be the greatest of all time, but by all indications, time is up for the great one.

Brady and the buccaneers started out strong with two-straight scoring drives and a 10-3 lead, which carried into halftime.

Then Lamar Jackson and the Ravens took over.

LIVE BLOG: Ravens knock off Buccaneers, 27-22; sit alone in first place

The Ravens first possession of the second half, quarterback Lamar Jackson hooked up with Kenyan Drake out of the backfield and into the end zone, tying the game at 10-10.

The Ravens rallied without their top pass-catcher, tight end Mark Andrews who was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury.

Andrews watched while rookie tight end Isaiah Likely stepped in and stood out. He corralled his first career NFL touchdown, giving the Ravens the lead for good.

Andrews was there to greet the rookie on the sideline.

The Ravens scored three touchdowns in the second half. Devin Duvernay scored on a touchdown run, clinching the Ravens first back-to-back wins this season.

The Thursday night win gives the Ravens extra rest.

They return to action on Monday, Nov. 7 in New Orleans.