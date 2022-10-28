Watch CBS News
LIVE BLOG: Ravens knock off Buccaneers, 27-22; sit alone in first place

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

The short practice week didn't phase the Baltimore Ravens. 

They took care of business, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22, Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 238 yards with two touchdowns, while running for 43 yards. Rookie Isaiah Likely caught a career-high six passes for 77 yards.

Running back Gus Edwards gained 65 yards on 11 carries.

The Ravens (5-3) - now in first place in the AFC North - have won back-to-back games for the first time since last November. They next play the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 7 - Monday Night Football.

Tune in here for a live blog with the biggest plays of the game. 

11:22 p.m.: Ravens take a knee, defeats Tampa Bay, 27-22.   

11:18 p.m.: Quarterback Tom Brady throws a touchdown pass to Julio Jones with 49 seconds remaining. Two-point conversion failed. Ravens lead 27-22.  

11:05 p.m.: Justin Tucker makes 30-yard field goal to push Ravens lead to 27-16 with 2:15 remaining.  

10:59 p.m.: Tampa Bay's Ryan Succop kicks his third field goal. Ravens lead 24-16 with less than five minutes remaining.

10:45 p.m.: Devin Duvernay's 15-yard touchdown run extends Ravens' lead to 24-13 with seven minutes to go.

10:32 p.m.: Ryan Succop boots a 30-yard-field goal. Ravens lead 17-13.  

10:22 p.m.: Lamar Jackson connects with Isaiah Likely on a touchdown pass. Likely's first-career touchdown lifted the Ravens to a 17-10 lead late in third quarter.  

10:05 p.m.: Kenyon Drake caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson. Ravens tie game, 10-10.

9:39 p.m.: Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead Baltimore Ravens, 10-3, at halftime.  

9:39 p.m.: Justin Tucker had his 60-yard field goal attempt blocked.

9:30 p.m.: Ravens had the ball on 4th-and-2 inside Tampa Bay's 10-yard-line with two minutes left in second quarter. However, Lamar Jackson's pass was incomplete.  

8:53 p.m.: Tampa Bay leads Baltimore, 10-3, at end of first quarter.

8:47 p.m.: Buccaneers Ryan Succop kicks a 31-yard field goal. Tampa Bay leads 10-3.  

8:32 p.m.: Buccaneers Leonard Fournette scores on a 2-yard touchdown run. Tampa Bay leads 7-3.

8:22 p.m.: Justin Tucker's 27-yard FG gives Ravens 3-0 lead.

8:20 p.m.: Tampa Bay fumbles punt, recovered by Ravens at Buccaneers 6-yard line.

8:15 p.m.: Buccaneers win the toss and defer to second half. Ravens start with the football.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 8:17 PM

