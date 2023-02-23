School board to vote on whether Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys stays open

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City School Board is set to vote Thursday evening on whether or not to renew the charter for a school found to have academic issues and operational difficulties in a recent report.

The Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys could close at the end of the year because the charter school fell short of one of its requirements during an annual review by the public school system.

Its shortcoming was in the area of operator capacity, Edwin Advent, the school's president and chief executive officer, told WJZ during an interview last week,

The charter school has received many letters of concern—and some containing criticism—about its administrative work. A report found that the school had operational difficulties spanning from missing paperwork to data entry errors.

But the review showed that the school was doing well in terms of finance and governance, academic performance, culture, and climate.

Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelesis has urged the school board to renew the charter with conditions. Although her opinion is respected, Santelesis has no say in the school board's decision.

The meeting is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.